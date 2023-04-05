Farm Online
Cedar Vale: Cattle country for up to 2000 backgrounders

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Cedar Vale is a well-developed, high performing 1824 hectare cattle property. Picture - supplied
CEDAR Vale is a well-developed, high performing 1824 hectare (4507 acre) cattle property that has consistently run between 1800 and 2000 backgrounders, taking them through to heavy feeder weights.

