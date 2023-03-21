Luxury 62 hectare waterfront Brisbane farm hits the market

A LUXURY 62 hectare (152 acre) waterfront property located less than 20km from Brisbane's central business district is on the market.
To be auctioned by C1 Realty in Brisbane on April 21, the standout property on South Pine River at Bald Hills offers a very private lifestyle.
Located minutes from the Strathpine shopping centre and 19km from the heart of Brisbane, the Parkside Lane farm offers the best of the country and the coast.
Impressive improvements include a very attractive three bedroom home with an open plan living area that opens on to an entertaining area, which can seat up to 70 guests.
There is also infinity edge pool with Balinese style gazebo, and a floodlit tennis court.
In addition to the two helipads and helicopter shed, there are storage and machinery sheds, a work shed, and a two bedroom unit.
The office complex has an open plan work area with separate cubicles and large amounts of built in storage, a board room, meeting room, three separate offices and two larger rooms.
The property also caters for the fishing enthusiast. In addition to the floating pontoon and boat ramp, there is a boat shed under the house.
Water is supplied from two bores and by a pump on the bank of lagoon which irrigates the paddocks.
All of the buildings have rainwater tanks.
There are 10 cattle/horse yards, steel cattle yards with a covered crush, and a covered holding yard with an adjoining loading ramp.
The concrete driveway is suitable for semi-trailer access.
The property is fenced into seven main paddocks plus holding yards. There is also a grain silo and two diesel tanks.
There is also an estimated 2.7 million tonnes of sand and gravel located in an extractive industry area.
Contact Danny Bukowski, 0427 007 116, C1 Realty.
