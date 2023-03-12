Farm Online
Home/Property

Glenmore: Quality Maranoa country with exclusion fencing

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 13 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Glenmore is 7246 hectares of productive country backed by excellent watering facilities and fencing. Picture - supplied

GLENMORE is 7246 hectares (17,905 acres) of productive freehold country offering scale backed by excellent watering facilities and fencing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.