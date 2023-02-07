BERNAFAY is a well improved 2767 hectare (6838 acre) property in a tightly held area of central NSW described as being ideally suited to cropping, sheep or cattle.
Located on a sealed road 23km south of Nyngan, the property is principally flat, open plain country with creeks.
The dominant red loams are interspersed with areas of self-mulching soils.
Bernafay features native grasses in addition to about 60,000 developed saltbush plants.
Timbers include box, rosewood, kurrajong and grey box.
The well fenced property is divided into 13 main paddocks and two holding paddocks. About 80 per cent of the boundary comprises of netting on steel posts. The balance is five to eight plain wires, also on steel posts.
Water is supplied by 12 ground tanks, the majority have been mostly desilted during the past 10 years.
The average annual rainfall is regarded as 450-490mm (17-19 inches).
Working infrastructure includes a four stand shearing shed with large steel sheep yards. There is also a set of steel paddock sheep yards and steel cattle yards.
Other infrastructure includes a 36x18m steel machinery shed, three bay steel workshop/garage and a two bay machinery shed.
Bernafay has an air-conditioned three bedroom homestead with enclosed verandahs set in a tranquil garden.
Offered by Bill and Kay Linke, the property was bought by Bill's parents Bob and Marina Linke in 1958, settling the day before they were married. Bill, an all round sportsman, was raised and worked alongside his father Bob Linke on Wirrena in the nearby Miandetta district, prior to moving to Bernafay.
Bernafay will be auctioned by AWN Rural in Nyngan on March 15.
Contact Peter Hargreaves, 0409 321 001, AWN Livestock and Property.
