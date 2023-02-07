Well grassed, well watered and well fenced with room for 500 breeders

A FREEHOLD 2335 hectare (5770 acre) low maintenance calf factory located in the North Burnett region has hit the market.
Located at Mingo, 18km south of Mount Perry, 50km from Gayndah and 55km from Biggenden, Yerilga is described as well grassed, well watered and well fenced.
The undulating property offered by Leanne West and Lloyd Stranks is estimated to run 500 breeders plus replacements.
The property comprises of open gum and ironbark country, with a good mix of soil types including dark volcanic to lighter sandy loams.
Pastures include bluegrass, black spear and perineal legumes. Some areas have been cleared and improved with Rhodes grass, in addition creeping blue, green panic and stylos.
More than 800ha are zoned category X on the PMAV vegetation map.
There are seven main paddocks and timber and steel cattle yards.
Yerilga is watered by 11 dams, a bore, multiple natural springs and a 10km frontage between two internal creeks. The average annual rainfall is 900mm (35 inches).
The property has supported a core breeding herd consisting of Brahman, Angus and Wagyu bloodlines, consistently turning off quality weaners and fat cull cows.
Improvements include a two bedroom liveable shed, a 15x7m five bay steel machinery shed with attached 24x4.5m drive-through bay.
Contact Tom Manns, 0407 497 173, or Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.