THE Scenic Rim's Dagworth and Wirraway aggregation is 1343 hectares (3320 acres) of high quality cattle and cropping country on 15 adjoining allotments.
Located in the Tabragalba district east of Beaudesert, Qld, the property is one of the larger rural holdings to be offered to the market in the district in years.
Water is a feature of the property including a 8.5km frontage to the Albert River, about 20 dams and bore water supply.
There are numerous irrigation and water harvesting licenses.
The highly productive property has large areas alluvial river flats, which have previously been used to produce irrigated of fodder crops.
The rolling grazing country is well grassed with native species and improved pastures including Rhodes grass and paspalum.
The property has two liveable homes plus four additional dwellings requiring major renovation.
There is also a 1000m disused airstrip, two aircraft hangars and a seven bay machinery shed.
Dagworth and Wirraway will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on March 10.
Contact Ed Dalton, 0418 186 880, Ray White Rural, Beaudesert.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.