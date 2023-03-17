Farm Online
Highly productive Braemar offers cropping, livestock options

Mark Phelps
March 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Stand out 1870 hectare Tamworth district property Braemar features highly productive red basalt soils. Picture - supplied

STAND out 1870 hectare (4621 acre) Tamworth district property Braemar features highly productive red basalt soils that has been used to grow a range of dryland crops including cereals, oilseeds and legumes in addition to running cattle, prime lambs and wool sheep.

