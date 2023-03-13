Rydan makes $14 million at auction

THE 6979 hectare (17,245 acre) Central Highlands property Rydan has sold at auction for $14 million
Estimated to have a carrying capacity of 1100 breeders with the progeny, taken away as weaners the sale price is equal to about $2006/ha ($812/acre).
Rydan was bought by Matt and Sally McKerring, Carinya, Alpha, who are expanding their operation.
Four of the more than a dozen parties registered to bid at the auction were active.
Located 15km north of Rubyvale and 75km north west of Emerald, the property is in three freehold titles: 3161ha (78100 acres), 1678ha (4147 acres) and 2140ha (5288 acres).
Rydan has been held by the Crozier family for more than 100 years and is regarded as a sound stand-alone enterprise turning off quality weaners/feeder or as a calf factory for a backgrounding or fattening operation.
The property is described as a good mix of undulating forest country with mainly silverleaf ironbark interspersed with bloodwood and box running to areas of brigalow scrub, blackbutt and patches of belah.
More than 930ha has been blade ploughed and seeded, with large areas pulled with some parts stick raked.
The country is drained by Carbine, Pidgeon and Cattle creeks, creating useful creek flats with a tea tree and gum influence.
Water is supplied by three bores, three wells, and 10 dams.
Improvements include an older high-set two bedroom weatherboard home and a machinery sheds and a workshop.
The marketing of Rydan was handled by Andrew Lewis, Matt Beard, Terry Ray, Bryton Virgo and Tony Prentice from RBV Rural.
