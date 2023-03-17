Farm Online
Ophir Downs: Destocked northern cattle country ready to go

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Ophir Downs is a 9631 hectare Grazing Homestead Perpetual Lease. Picture - supplied

NORTH Queensland cattle property Ophir Downs is a 9631 hectare (23,788 acre) Grazing Homestead Perpetual Lease, centrally located at Stamford, between Hughenden and Richmond.

