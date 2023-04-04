Lord Hintze's Warrane presents as a 58,000 DSE opportunity

UK-based Australian-British businessman and philanthropist Lord Michael Hintze is selling his prized 7489 hectare (18,506 acre) NSW New England property Warrane.
To be sold through an expressions of interest by LAWD, the scale property has a stated carrying capacity of 58,000 dry sheep equivalents, and is currently running cattle, prime lambs and Merino sheep.
Warrane is on the market with a price guide in the mid-$30 million range.
Located 18km north west of the Armidale and boasting an average annual rainfall of 793mm, the property is also said to have the potential for renewable energy.
The intensive capital works program has focused on land development, pastures, soil fertility and fencing as well as laneways and livestock handling yards.
There is also an approved development permit for 2027ha of which 325ha has been completed.
Warrrane features improved and native perennial grass and clover pastures, with a strong fertiliser history.
Water is supplied from two bores that service a reticulated trough system. There is also 195 megalitres of surface water entitlements, a dual frontage to the Boorolong and Toms creeks and numerous dams, including a 600ML dam.
Working infrastructure includes a 10 stand shearing shed and sheep yards, Proway cattle yards, outpost yards and sheep drought lot, which is linked with the laneway system.
There is also an historic (circa 1910) five-bedroom, three-bathroom federation homestead, a new manager's residence and staff accommodation.
Warrane is being sold by LAWD through an expressions of interest process, closing on May 12.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, or Elizabeth Doyle, 0400 102 439, LAWD.
