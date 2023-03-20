Cropping, sheep and cattle country sets new value benchmark

WELL improved 2767 hectare (6838 acre) Central NSW property Bernafay has sold at an AWN auction for $6.52 million.
The sale price of the cropping, sheep or cattle property is equal to about $2356/ha ($953/acre), setting a new benchmark for Nyngan district values.
Four of the six registered bidder were active at the auction.
Located on a sealed road 23km south of Nyngan, the property is principally flat, open plain country with creeks.
The dominant red loams are interspersed with areas of self-mulching soils.
Bernafay features native grasses in addition to about 60,000 developed saltbush plants.
Timbers include box, rosewood, kurrajong and grey box.
The well fenced property is divided into 13 main paddocks and two holding paddocks.
Water is supplied by 12 ground tanks, the majority have been mostly desilted during the past 10 years.
The average annual rainfall is regarded as 450-490mm (17-19 inches).
Working infrastructure includes a four stand shearing shed with large steel sheep yards. There is also a set of steel paddock sheep yards and steel cattle yards.
Other infrastructure includes a 36x18m steel machinery shed, three bay steel workshop/garage and a two bay machinery shed.
Bernafay has an air-conditioned three bedroom homestead with enclosed verandahs set in a tranquil garden.
Offered by Bob and Marina Linke, the property was bought by Bob's parents Bill and Kay Linke in 1958, settling the day before they were married. Bill, an all round sportsman, was raised and worked alongside his father (also Bob) on Wirrena in the nearby Miandetta district, prior to moving to Bernafay.
Peter Hargreaves, AWN Livestock and Property, handled the marketing.
