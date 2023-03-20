Welbon perfectly geared to cropping, livestock

NORTH West Plains property Welbon is 4785ha (11,823 acres) of fertile country located 19km from Garah and 41km from Moree.
Run as a grazing operation in recent years, up to half of the property has been previously farmed in addition to sheep and cattle production.
Welbon has had a long history in the Carrigan family. Alexander Carrigan purchased the property which included 8000 sheep, from the Scottish Land Co in 1923.
Chris Carrigan increased the area with the addition of the adjoining Duravale in 1985 and part of Gilbunna in 1988 to bring the property up to its current size.
With the combination of no-till farming and the moisture storing capabilities of Garah district soils, farming in the district has diversified to include summer crops including cotton and sorghum as well as wheat, barley, durum, chickpeas, faba beans and canola in winter.
The property is predominantly flat, with by the old scale, a fall of one foot in the mile from east to west, and at times receives beneficial flooding.
Wallon Creek runs along the southern boundary while the Gil Gil Creek flows through the middle of Welbon, running into the Wallon on the western edge.
The soils are predominantly soft black/grey clays with a few small box ridges. Grasses are mainly Mitchell varieties, bluegrass, as well as natives. Lucerne and barrell medic has also previously been planted. Timbers include mainly belah, brigalow, wilga, boonery and box, with some coolibah shading areas along the waterways.
Welbon has very well planned water infrastructure with livestock required to walk no more than 1km to access water. The system is underpinned by the Careunga Bore Scheme which supplies 36 cup and saucer tanks. There are also four earth tanks.
The property has 18 stockproof paddocks with a mixture of hingejoint, plain/barb and netting fences.
The renovated five stand Welbon shearing shed can shed 1000 grown sheep. There are five sets of steel sheepyards equipped with loading ramps on Welbon.
The Welbon homestead is situated near Gil Gil Creek and still retains the grandeur from when it was built for the Carrigan family in 1928. The 84 square weatherboard construction homestead features five bedrooms, two bathrooms, two offices, a large ornate foyer, formal dining/ lounge room, and enclosed verandahs.
Other farm infrastructure includes four silos, and three seed silos. There are also two grainsheds and a grainshed/machinery shed. There is also a 12x17m storage shed with a skillion, and a workshop.
Welbon will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Moree on April 27.
Contact Ed Wisemantel, 0423 070 103, Ray White Rural, Moree.
