Quality cattle country with high weight gains

ESSEX Downs is a premier 16,205 hectare (40,042 acre) downs country property located 40km south of Richmond and well below the northern tick line.
Offered by the Witherspoon family, the well grassed freehold property has a very good reputation for its carrying capacity and high weight gains.
The productive country features gently undulating, open black soil downs country with some scattered surface pebble.
Channels and creeks running off to the west from the eastern paddocks.
The property presents with a large body of fresh green feed, comprising of Mitchell and Flinders grasses, with areas of buffel, as well as herbages and annuals.
Natural timbers include limited numbers of coolabah and whitewood. There are also areas of scattered prickly acacia and mimosa around the watering points and along the channels.
The watering system has recently been upgraded and includes two bores, poly tanks to concrete troughs. The network of channels also has many useful watering holes during the wet season. Clare and Coleraine creeks also flow through the property.
The long term average annual rainfall is recognised as 480mm (19 inches).
The property is divided into 10 main grazing paddocks, a holding paddock, with compounds around the homestead buildings and cattle yards. There are many kilometres of new fencing, including new paddocks.
The equipped cattle yards are located adjacent to the homestead compound and feature a four way overhead draft and a covered work area with a hydraulic crush and branding facilities. There is also a substantial road train loading ramp and a half-deck weigh bridge facility.
Other improvements include a new, large steel machinery shed that will accommodate large machinery and plant.
The large five bedroom homestead is set in an established, well shaded garden. There is also a three bedroom cottage and two bedroom quarters.
Essex Downs will be auctioned by Buckleys Rural Property in Townsville on May 18.
Contact David Buckley, 0448 010 162, Buckleys Rural Property.
