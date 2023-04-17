Farm Online
Home/Beef

China, US demand for beef red hot, pushing Aussie abattoirs back into the black

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
April 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volumes of beef shipped to China this year are skyrocketing.
Volumes of beef shipped to China this year are skyrocketing.

HOPES are high that movement from China over barley tariffs might be the catalyst for an end to the red meat processing plant suspensions in place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.