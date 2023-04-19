Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Satellite GPS signals have been restored for anxious Australian grain farmers

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modern auto-steer tractors rely on GPS signals for precision accuracy for sowing, spraying and harvesting.
Modern auto-steer tractors rely on GPS signals for precision accuracy for sowing, spraying and harvesting.

Many grain farmers are able to re-start sowing after two days without a GPS tracking signal caused by a satellite outage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.