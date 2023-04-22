Farm Online
Australian cotton crop establishment award winners announced

April 23 2023 - 8:00am
Some of the regional winners of the 2022-23 awards: Hamish Bligh, Wayne and Noel Keller, Will Carrigan, Myles Gorman, Joe Dal Broi, Matt Anning and Sinclair Steele.
South east Queensland has continued to produce winning entries in the annual FastStart Cotton Establishment Awards, which this year saw less established growers take out some of the honours.

