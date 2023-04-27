Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest is poised to buy Rawlinna Station in Western Australia, the nation's largest sheep station, according to reports today.
Located 400 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie, Rawlinna takes in just over a million hectares and is owned by the MacLachlan family's Jumbuck Pastoral.
Unconfirmed media reports today say Mr Forrest's Fortescue Metals Group is considering using Rawlinna for renewable energy projects.
Dr Forrest already owns substantial cattle country in the region.
Last year he bought the well known Balfour Downs Station in the Pilbara for more than $32 million.
He bought the 634,000 hectare (1,566,650 acre) cattle station from TBG Agri Holdings.
According to the Australian Financial Review, this latest acquisition still requires approval from the WA government.
Rawlinna shore 35,828 Merino sheep last year, including 10,000 lambs.
The station has been held by the MacLachlan family since the 1960s.
Jumbuck Pastoral was involved in the purchase of Wave Hill Station in the Northern Territory's last year.
Western Grazing Company sold the 1.25 million hectare station for a reported $104 million.
The station was sold walk in, walk out with 40,000 branded Brahman cattle.
Wave Hill is in the Victoria River district, about 460km south west of Katherine and the sale included adjacent Cattle Creek.
The buyers were a syndicate of South Australia's Jumbuck Pastoral Co. and three investors.
A new business called Wave Hill Holdings Pty Ltd was created for Jumbuck partners Callum and Jock MacLachlan, parent company Commonwealth Hill Pty Ltd and the three investors.
Those investors are Bruce Wilson (Reece Group), AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan (related to Jumbuck's owners) and Robert Frost from Melbourne.
Dr Forrest or his companies have not yet commented on the report.
Both Dr Forrest's representative companies and Jumbuck Pastoral have been contacted for comment.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.