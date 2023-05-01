The screen which will 'protect' King Charles III during the most sacred part of this Saturday's coronation ceremony will be made from Australian and New Zealand wool.
One of the many traditional ceremonies from the impending coronation to include Commonwealth countries, the "Anointing Screen" has already been inspected by the future monarch.
The use of wool and other materials in the screen is the King's nod to sustainability.
The screen contains three panels to shield The King from the view of those in Westminster Abbey and a global TV audience expected to number many millions.
The screens are 2.6m high and 2.2m wide.
There will be an opening between the front of the Coronation Chair and the High Altar at Westminster Abbey for the anointing which is seen as a moment of connection between the monarch and God, based on Old Testament ceremonies.
Behind the wool screen, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will pour holy oil from a golden container into a coronation spoon which dates from the 12th Century.
Archbishop Welby will then anoint the King.
A screen has for centuries been held around the Monarch to maintain the sanctity of this part of the service.
The screen has already been blessed in a special ceremony at St James' Palace.
It was made by the Royal School of Needlework to a design by iconographer, Aidan Hart.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have visited the school to see work on the material being finalised.
The screen's design features a tree displaying all 56 countries of the Commonwealth.
The wool from Australia and New Zealand was woven in the UK.
The embroidery used many materials already held by the Royal school.
Even the wooden framework is sustainable, using wood from a tree blown down at the Windsor estate.
The entire project has involved more than 150 people.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
