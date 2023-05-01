Farm Online
The sustainability of wool will be highlighted during Saturday's coronation of King Charles

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 1 2023 - 1:00pm
The coronation of King Charles III on Saturday will include a nod to the sustainability of Australian wool. Picture from Royal School of Needlework
The screen which will 'protect' King Charles III during the most sacred part of this Saturday's coronation ceremony will be made from Australian and New Zealand wool.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

