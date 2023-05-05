Farm Online
ACCC launches public merger review of Coles plans to buy Saputo plants

By Carlene Dowie
May 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Coles is looking to buy the milk factories owned by Saputo where its own brand milk is processed. File picture
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission wants submissions on Coles plans to buy two fresh milk-processing facilities from Saputo.

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

