The rural property price boom is tipped to end after a record run

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
Updated May 15 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 6:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Farmland sales last year equated to 8.8 million hectares of land valued at $11.7 billion.
The boom run of farm property sales around the nation is likely over.

