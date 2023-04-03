Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Australian farms double in value every seven years, but sales volatility forecast for 2023

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The national median price per hectare rose to $8142/ha from $6891/ha in 2021.
The national median price per hectare rose to $8142/ha from $6891/ha in 2021.

Prices for farm land across Australia are continuing to stun experts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.