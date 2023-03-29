Farm Online
SA's big potato farmers sell 'controlling stake' to Canadian fund as it looks to grow

Chris McLennan
March 30 2023 - 9:30am
Darren, John and Frank Mitolo from Mitolo Family Farms after winning the 2021 Coles Fresh Produce Supplier of the Year Award.
A Canadian superannuation fund has bought a controlling stake in Australia's biggest potato producers.

