EUROPEAN Union maximum residue limit changes which have essentially created a ban on the use of the popular herbicide haloxyfop in Australia are a good thing according to an anti-biotechnology advocate.
Bob Phelps, known to Australian grain growers as one of the most prominent opponents to the adoption of genetically modified food crops, said Australian grain growers should be glad to see the back of haloxyfop.
"All the focus has been on market access, but the health and well-being of Australians is at risk from haloxyfop residues in our food supply," he said.
RELATED:
The EU recently introduced harsh new MRLs, reducing allowable residues 40 fold from 0.2 milligrams a kilogram to 0.005mg/kg on the basis of studies finding various toxicities including hepatotoxicity and nephrotoxicity in studies on rats exposed to the herbicide, best known under the trade name Verdict in Australia.
Mr Phelps, executive director of Gene Ethics, said while the major focus had been on market access for Australian canola, the herbicide was used on a host of other broadleaf crops.
"Beside canola, haloxyfop herbicide is widely sprayed on Australian oilseed, grain, and legume crops, lucerne, medic and clover pasture and seed crops," he said.
He encouraged the nation's peak body for crop protection products, the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) to follow the EU's lead and launch a review into the safety of the product.
The APVMA still has haloxyfop registered for use.
Mr Phelps said there were already issues with residues in deliveries higher than the allowable limit.
"CBH has tested WA canola for haloxyfop residues for the past three years and found residues in grain exceeding the Australian MRL."
"I urge the APVMA to ban all uses of haloxyfop pending the revision of its Australian MRL to 0.005mg/kg, with more rigorous monitoring to guarantee compliance in the whole food supply."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.