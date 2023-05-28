Govt wants public's ideas on how to best recover MDBP water

LABOR is seeking ideas from communities about how to recover the necessary water to deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
Last year it was revealed the plan is expected to fall hundreds of gigalitres short of its targets. In response, Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said all options would be on the table to deliver the plan, including water buybacks.
Ms Plibersek said the government was committed to delivering the MDBP in full, including the 450GL of environmental water, but was aware communities and industry have previously felt left out of the conversation.
"I welcome innovative and practical ideas for how we can deliver a sustainable Basin for the communities, farmers, businesses and First Nations groups who rely on it," Ms Plibersek said.
"We know that climate change has made the implementation of the Plan more important than ever."
The government is particularly interested in suggestions that can recover water quickly, without negatively impacting communities and in a cost-efficient manner.
Last year, Murray-Darling Basin Authority chief executive Andrew McConville revealed the plan could fall 315 gigalitres short of its water recovery target - a figure that does not include the 450GL of environmental water.
The MDBA assessed the progress of the state governments' water saving developments - known as SDLAM projects - and found they would only deliver between 290 and 415 of the 605GL required by mid-2024.
Officially, Labor is still committed to delivering the plan on time, however it's widely accepted within the government that it will be nearly impossible to meet the mid-2024 deadline.
"After years of delay and sabotage by the Liberals and Nationals, we want to get this right," Ms Plibersek said.
"I'm pleased that all basin states and territories are also committed to doing this."
To make a submission, visit the consultation webpage: consult.dcceew.gov.au/ideas-for-water-recovery.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
