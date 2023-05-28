Farm Online
Home/Beef

Australia's animal health on show to the world

May 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Mark Schipp, Australian chief veterinarian, Dr Mary Wu and Adam Dawes showcasing the Animal Health in Australia 2022 Annual Report in Paris at the World Organisation for Animal Health General Summit. Picture DAFF.
Dr Mark Schipp, Australian chief veterinarian, Dr Mary Wu and Adam Dawes showcasing the Animal Health in Australia 2022 Annual Report in Paris at the World Organisation for Animal Health General Summit. Picture DAFF.

In its 30th year and to coincide with the World Organisation for Animal Health 90th Annual General Session in Paris, the Animal Health in Australia Annual Report has been released showcasing how Australia's enviable animal health systems are protecting our $34 billion livestock industries and world class animal based products.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.