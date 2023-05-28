In its 30th year and to coincide with the World Organisation for Animal Health 90th Annual General Session in Paris, the Animal Health in Australia Annual Report has been released showcasing how Australia's enviable animal health systems are protecting our $34 billion livestock industries and world class animal based products.
The report is a collaboration between AHA and the Australian Government Department of Agriculture and outlines key animal health initiatives and developments undertaken in 2022.
ALSO IN BEEF:
Kathleen Plowman, chief executive officer of AHA, welcomed the latest edition of the report, which showcases an eventful year in animal health and biosecurity history, with notable animal disease threats such as foot-and-mouth diseases and lumpy skin disease getting as close as Indonesia.
"This report highlights our commitment to producing healthy livestock and livestock products as seen through the data and information collected and reported through the national surveillance programs and other animal health related projects," Ms Plowman said.
"One important aspect of this publication is to highlight the investigations undertaken of nationally notifiable animal diseases during 2022 which are used to support Australia's disease free status and maintain our international trade and market access".
Dr Mark Schipp, Australia's Chief Veterinary Officer who is currently sharing the annual report with the over 180 member representatives at the WOAH Annual General Session feels privileged to have been speaking to the many activities and programs that contribute to maintaining Australia's robust animal health system.
"It is important that our animal health systems remain resilient and proactive in combating the increased risks of pests and diseases. This report demonstrates the considerable work being done to strengthen our national animal health systems," Dr Schipp said.
CEO of Australian Chicken Meat Federation, Dr Mary Wu said as the AHA Industry Forum incoming Chair, she believes that to maintain our world class products, we need to showcase our strong animal welfare, health and safety measures.
"The release of this report exemplifies the remarkable strides we are taking to fortify our animal health defenses and combat emerging risks to serve and support our primary producers, export industries and the broader Australian community," Dr Wu said.
You can download and read the full publication via https://animalhealthaustralia.com.au/AHiA2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.