Cattle market plunges deeper than anyone expected

Shan Goodwin
May 30 2023 - 1:00pm
Producers are adding up the per-kilogram losses on cattle bought at hefty prices last year. Picture by Bryce Eishold.
YOUNG cattle prices have now plummeted to a level not seen in close to four years and far deeper than what was expected, with agents and analysts struggling to put their finger on exactly what is driving the ferocity of the plunge.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

