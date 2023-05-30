REPORTS have claimed two global grains giants are once again in merger talks.
If the merger proceeded it would create a behemoth valued at $US25 billion ($A38.3 billion) and create a serious rival for the world's other major grain businesses such as Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland.
The talks are between Canadian business Viterra and Bunge from the US.
Fellow grain giant Glencore holds a 50pc share in Viterra with Canadian pension funds holding the rest.
It is not the first time the two companies have been linked.
READ MORE:
In 2017 Viterra set out to buy out Bunge but the deal fell through, with Bunge rejecting the $US11 billion ($A16.9 billion) bid.
This time commentators say it is Bunge courting Viterra, however, similar to last time the two companies met, there will be significant competition issues that need to be overcome before the deal proceeds.
Viterra has a strong presence in Australia, in particular in South Australia where it is the dominant port operator and bulk handler.
It also a significant grain buyer in many parts of the country.
Bunge was formerly a relatively prominent player in Australian grain accumulation and also set up an export facility in Bunbury, WA, but has taken a lower key place in the market in recent years.
Given the relatively concentrated powers of major grain traders in staple crops such as wheat, corn and soybeans regulators across the world will be involved to see whether the deal would be anti-competitive.
Viterra has been busy in the mergers and acquisition space, purchasing US-based Gavilon from Japanese trading house Marubeni last year for $US1.1 billion, ($A1.69 billion).
Viterra, formerly known as Glencore Agriculture, made the headlines in 2017 for a failed takeover approach to Bunge, one of the giant names of global grain trading, then valued at $11 billion.
Viterra has been contacted but was unable to provide comment prior to deadline.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
