Power company offloads choice surplus land at Chinchilla back to farmers for more than $30m

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 31 2023 - 4:00pm
The Queensland government has offloaded its choice 4447 hectare (10,989 acre) land holding in the Western Downs to local farmers for more than $30 million.

