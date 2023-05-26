Outstanding irrigated Longview and Neroh

DARLING Downs properties Longview and Neroh represent a standout opportunity to invest in a 760 hectare (1878 acre) quality farming aggregation with secure water.
Located east of Chinchilla in the highly regarded Hopeland and Canaga districts, the properties have both irrigation and dryland cropping as well as grazing country.
Longview and Neroh are situated 16km apart and currently operated under one management, reflecting the efficient design of the farming operations.
As an aggregation there is 385ha (951 acres) of reliable flood irrigated row cropping, 128ha (316 acres) of dryland cropping, and 152ha (375 acres) of predominantly improved grazing country.
Water allocations total 4165 megalitres backed by excellent storages.
Longview covers 497ha (1228 acres) of fertile, self-mulching brigalow/belah alluvial black/grey cracking soils.
The freehold country in two titles is located in the Hopeland district 10 minutes drive from Chinchilla and has a 4km frontage to the Condamine River.
Longview's excellent improvements includes a homestead complex with a four bedroom home, large machinery sheds, workshops, cattle yards, ancillary buildings and grain storage.
The property has 2020ML in two water allocations and 830ML of on-farm storage.
There is 196ha (484 acres) of levelled, gravity fed flood irrigated row cropping, 128ha (316 acres) dryland cropping, and 152ha (375 acres) of improved grazing and support land.
Longview also has a 21ha (52 acres) 800ML capacity water storage ring tank as well as 30ML of storage in a tailwater sump.
Neroh covers 263ha (650 acres) in a single freehold title.
Located north of Brigalow in the Canaga district, the property has 190ha (470 acres) flood irrigated row cropping, 35ha (86 acres) 1400ML in two water storage ring tanks, and 38ha (94 acres) of support land.
Neroh has a 2145ML water allocation.
The aggregation is being offered as a whole or individually.
Expressions of interest close with the Leichardt Group on June 15.
Contact Scott Kostecki, 0428 182 222, or Barry Hoare, 0427 134 750, Leichardt Group.
