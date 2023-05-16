Sheltered valley home to picturesque cattle property

CLEAR Creek is situated within a picturesque, sheltered valley directly off the Bruxner Highway about 25km east of Tenterfield.
Featuring spectacular views and a commanding mountain backdrop, the 714 hectare (1765 acre) northern NSW cattle property is spread over eight freehold titles.
The carrying capacity of the functional property is estimated at 250 breeders or the dry cattle equivalent.
The well watered property has a 4.8km double frontage to Clear Creek and is also well watered by Spring Gully, and nine dams.
The securely fenced property has 10 paddocks plus holding paddocks and a laneway.
There is also about 35ha of cultivation.
The set of steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush.
Clear Creek also features an original slab hut.
Marketing agent Mark Clothier, Ray White Rural, said Clear Creek was reliable cattle country, which offered lifestyle and development opportunities.
"Whether it be an expansion of existing cattle operations, a place to retreat or eco-tourism development, Clear Creek offers endless potential to the market," Mr Clothier said.
Clear Creek will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Tenterfield on May 26.
Contact Mark Clothier, 0459 111 083, or Ben Sharpe, 0428 364 487, Ray White Rural, Tenterfield.
