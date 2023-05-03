Iconic Leander protected by an exclusion fence

LEANDER Station is recognised as one of the Longreach district's most iconic properties.
Offered by the Macmillan family through Rural Property & Livestock, the 11,119 hectare (27,475 acre) property has a diverse mix of country that has enjoyed two magnificent seasons.
As a result, the property has a tremendous diversity of pastures.
There is boree downs country interspersed with coolibah channels and some gidyea country with a double frontage to Dingo Creek.
The property also has developed pebbly gidyea country which fronts Darr River and has flood-out country along the Strathdarr/Invercauld boundary.
In addition, there is high, soft desert country with a mix of timber including mulga, vine tree, wilga, dead finish, coolibah, ghost gum, native peach, cassia, currant bush with native grasses, buffel grass and areas of spinifex.
Leander is protected by an exclusion fence constructed in conjunction with neighbouring property Old Dahra.
There are 11 main paddocks, five holding paddocks a series of laneways leading to two sets of yards.
The majority of the internal fencing has been replaced in the past 20 years with a two barb, four plain wire sheep style fence.
Water is supplied by 14 dams, and there are semi-permanent holes in a frontage to Darr River and a double frontage to Dingo Creek.
Located on the Landsborough Highway 25km north west of Longreach, Leander also features a beautifully presented, historic nine bedroom home that was build in 1912.
Structural improvements include the main machinery shed/workshop plus two other sheds, stables, a hangar and airstrip, six stand shearing shed, bugle pattern sheep yards, and an air-conditioned shearers' lunchroom with kitchen and three beds.
Marketing agent Wally Cooper, Rural Property & Livestock, said Leander was large enough to be a stand-alone enterprise or be operated as a depot.
"Leander would suit any grazing family enterprise while also being attractive to a local Longreach professional seeking a rural base close to town," Mr Cooper said.
"The property presents as a very low cost operation with reliable waters, excellent fencing and good improvements."
A range of plant and equipment is also being offered with the property including: a Polaris four wheeler with 50 litre spray tank, a Chamberlain tractor with bucket, forks, blade, that is set up to operate Elga hydraulic post driver, and a Dodge truck.
There is also the option to buy about 2600 Merino sheep and 1100 Boer goats.
Expressions of interest close on June 8.
Contact Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property & Livestock.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.