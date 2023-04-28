Outstanding cropping, grazing country makes $6300/acre

NOTED 571 hectare (1411 acre) property Ngoora has sold at auction for $8.89 million.
The sale price of the Liverpool Plains property is equal to about $15,569/ha ($6300/acre).
Seven of the nine parties that registered to bid were active at the auction.
The prime alluvial farming and soft red basalt Blackville property has been held and operated by the Anderson family for the past 35 years and sold to a local farming family.
The property was marketed with pre-auction expectations of more than $6.5m.
Situated between Blackville, Spring Ridge and Bundella has 260ha of rich alluvial black, soft mulching prime farming country with a history of excellent crop yields as well as 75ha of ideal basalt farming/pasture country.
There is also about 248ha (612 acres) of basalt grazing country ideally suited to the breeding, fattening or backgrounding. The area is estimated to carry more than 2000 dry sheep equivalents or 100-150 cows.
Other structural improvements include 600 tonnes of grain storage, two sets of steel cattle yards, a machinery shed and hay shed.
The three bedroom brick Ngoora homestead has views across the farming country and the plains.
The marketing of Ngoora was handled by Chris Meares and Lucia McDermott from Meares & Associates.
