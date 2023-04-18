Farm Online
Livestock country presented with considerable cultivation potential

By Mark Phelps
April 18 2023 - 1:00pm
The 2779 hectare livestock property Wirrilah is being presented with considerable cultivation potential. Picture - supplied
WIRRILAH is a 2779 hectare (6868 acre) livestock property with considerable cropping potential located at Bobadah, located 98km north of Condobolin.

