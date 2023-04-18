Livestock country presented with considerable cultivation potential

WIRRILAH is a 2779 hectare (6868 acre) livestock property with considerable cropping potential located at Bobadah, located 98km north of Condobolin.
Well suited to cattle, sheep and goats, the gently undulating country with red/brown loam soils to some gravel/sandy rises also has level cultivation areas.
The property, which is being offered by Couchman Family Estate, was chained and raked more than 20 years ago and identifies as open grazing country with potential for cultivation.
About 400ha has been cultivated in the past with scope for further development.
There are six main paddocks and four holding paddocks. The boundary fencing is described as being in good condition.
Willarah has been running up to 3000 Dorper sheep for the past few years. Cattle were also previously run on the property and there is an opportunity for goat harvesting.
Pastures include windmill grass, corkscrew, copper burr, medics and clovers.
There are seven large dams plus four troughs supplied by a main dam. The average annual rainfall is 456mm (18 inches).
Structural improvements include a six stand shearing shed with an undercover area for about two day's shearing and timber sheep yards, shearers quarters and a kitchen.
There is also a garage/workshop with concrete floor, a hay shed, blacksmith's shed and storage and tack shed.
The timber cattle yards have a head bail and loading ramp.
The five bedroom weatherboard homestead is complemented by a tennis court.
Wirrilah will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Condobolin on May 18.
Contact Paddy Ward, 0456 953 364, Ray White Rural, Condobolin.
