One, two - suddenly it's 39,000 acres

INVESTORS have the opportunity to secure two adjoining properties with a combined area of more than 15,900 hectares or 39,000 acres.
Set to be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on June 15, the western land lease properties well suited to both Dorper sheep and goats are located on Mascot Road at Fords Bridge, north west of Bourke.
Strathern covers 8727ha (21,565 acres) and is expected to make $1.8 to $2 million.
Old Ellvale covers 7204ha (17,802 acres) and has price expectations of $1.6-$1.8m.
Offered by Alan and Maureen Phillips from Melbourne, Strathern has a flat to gently undulating landscape with soft sandy loam and red soils with a gypsum base as well as some small areas of rocky outcrops.
The property has moderate to thick vegetation with good areas of mulga, box flats, swamps and watercourses in addition to small areas of open flats.
Pasture species includes wiregrass, woolly butt, silvergrass, speargrass plus spinach, seasonal herbages and trefoil clover in the watercourse country.
Strathern has a 8/90/30 hinge joint boundary with a 320ha holding paddock near the main yards, and two trap yards.
Water is supplied from an bore, five ground tanks and waterholes at the gypsum mine.
Improvements include a five bedroom home, machinery shed and workshop, a 20 foot container, and a four stand shearing shed used for loading goats plus a large set of sheep/goat yards.
Offered by the Collins family from Cowra, Old Ellavale is estimated to run 200 cows with calves.
Old Ellavale comprises of flat to undulating sandplain country with soft sandy rises and a small area of saltpan lake.
The very well grassed property has both wooded and open areas with mix of high and low mulga.
Some box flats and swaps that are linked by semi-local water courses. Other timber includes bloodwood, ironwood, Silverleaf Ironbark and some woody shrubs.
Pasture species include wiregrass, woolybutt, silvergrass, mulga Mitchell and mulga oats.
Old Ellavale is fenced into one goat proof paddock with three water enclosures.
Water is supplied from a well, bore, and four small ground tanks.
There is an older three bedroom house, shed, and steel cattle/goat yards.
There are avoided deforestation carbon projects attached to both properties.
Strathern and Old Ellavale will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Bourke on June 15.
Contact Greg Seiler, 0429 701 136, or James Grant, 0457 701 135, Nutrien Harcourts Bourke.
