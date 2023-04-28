Post-auction negotiations continue on Melaleuca

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the highly productive 3234 hectare (7991 acre) Central Queensland cattle property Melaleuca after it was passed in at auction for $15 million.
Located at Gogango, 95km west of Rockhampton, the freehold property offered by Lisa McKinlay will have frontage to 3.2km of water storage on the Fitzroy River, which will result from the under construction Rookwood Weir.
The country rises from the river frontage to undulating higher country to the north-west and running back to the north-east with about a 5km frontage to Melaleuca Creek.
There is about 1900ha of developed brigalow, softwood and deep vine scrub soils, which is well established to Biloela and American buffel grass.
The balance of the country is open ironbark bloodwood forest, pastured with native species and stylos.
Melaleuca is accessed over the recently constructed Riverslea Bridge, which was built as part of the Rookwood Weir project and is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Water is supplied from Melaleuca Creek and is available from the Fitzroy River. There are also five dams.
The property is described as lending itself to further development with high value irrigated crops and/or pastures.
Improvements include a three bedroom, two bathroom homestead, two transportable accommodation units, and a 282 square metre machinery shed/workshop.
A 2013 Toyota LandCruiser ute, an equipped John Deere 6210 tractor, and a UD Nissan truck with a stock crate were offered with the property.
Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural.
