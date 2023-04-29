Quality farming country with the security of irrigation

GLENCHARIS, a 404 hectare (1000 acre) property located 17km north east of Dalby, is being offered with the security of irrigation.
The freehold property in eight titles has 79ha (194 acres) of irrigated cultivation and 284ha (702 acres) of dryland farming country.
Glencharis has a 292 megalitre underground water licence and 66ML of overland flow storage.
The country is described as being level, black, self-mulching soils with small areas of red and grey soils.
The country is well suited to growing a wide range of crops including, cereals, pulses, cotton, and forages in addition to horticultural pursuits.
The versatile property has a number of different market opportunities including several large-scale feedlots and piggeries located within close proximity and a number of major grain trading companies in Dalby.
Water is supplied from two irrigation bores. There is also 55,000 litres of rainwater storage.
Improvements include four machinery sheds, a workshop, 200 tonnes of elevated grain storage and a set of timber and steel cattle yards.
The modern four bedroom, three bathroom homestead with an in-ground pool.
Glencharis will be auctioned by Eastern Rural in Dalby on May 23.
Contact Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, or Andrew Kirtley, 0400 598 866, Eastern Rural, Dalby.
