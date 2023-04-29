Farm Online
Home/Property

Quality farming country with the security of irrigation

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Glencharis is a 404 hectare property being offered with the security of irrigation. Picture - supplied
Glencharis is a 404 hectare property being offered with the security of irrigation. Picture - supplied

GLENCHARIS, a 404 hectare (1000 acre) property located 17km north east of Dalby, is being offered with the security of irrigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.