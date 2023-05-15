Meatworks in a key supply area hits the market

A SHEEP and goat meatworks in a key supply area has hit the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process.
Located 6km north of St George on a 40 hectare (99 acre) special lease, the Wattle Glen facility is being offered by the Staughton family from Howlong, NSW.
The facility was originally built in 1995 to process sheep. However, the plant was closed in 2000 and in more recent times was used to process pet food.
The complex includes a kill floor, boning rooms, refrigerators, chillers, storage, administration and staff rooms.
The meatworks has three phase power connected and a 60 megalitre water allocation from the Balonne River.
There is also a 2m high security fence around the facility.
Marketing agent Brendan Devine, Elders, said there was a good supply of goats, lambs and sheep in close proximity, making for an excellent opportunity.
The property is being offered without processing licences.
St George's Wattle Glen meatworks is being sold through an expressions of interest through Elders that closes on June 15.
Contact Brendan Devine, 0428 255 568, or Will Devine, 0487 318 581, Elders, St George.
