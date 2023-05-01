Choice cattle country set for auction

HIGHLY productive Central Queensland cattle property Moranna is set to create major interest in the run up to its auction by Ray White Rural on June 8.
Offered by Pat Moran, the 4077 hectare (10,074 acre) freehold property is predominantly developed brigalow and softwood scrub country runs on to coolibah river country along the Isaac River boundary.
The river country has deep, fertile black soil flats.
There are also areas along the watercourses, which are shaded by blue gum, river red gum, coolibah and Moreton Bay ash.
Improved pastures include buffet, green panic, urochloa, bambatsi, coach, seca and some native grasses.
Moranna is situated at Clarke Creek - halfway between Rockhampton and Mackay - and has a 3km frontage to the Isaac River.
The property is located close to the Clarke Creek State School, community hall and campdraft grounds.
Fronting the Marlborough/Sarina highway, Moranna has excellent access to three export abattoirs, saleyards and feedlots.
The property is fenced into 15 main paddocks and three holding paddocks.
A Queensland Government PMAV vegetation map is locked in.
The boundary fencing comprises of four strands of barbed wires on a combination of timber and steel posts. Internal fencing have three and four barbed wires on steel posts.
Moranna has a 410 megalitre irrigation licence from the Isaac River alluvium, which could potentially be used for cropping or a feedlot.
The solar equipped bore currently provides the property with permanent water source and is pumped through 63mm poly pipe for both stock and domestic purposes.
Other water improvements include Mt Bluffkin dam, which connects into the water system, semi-permanent water holes in Clarke Creek, an equipped bore and five dams.
Infrastructure includes an air-conditioned four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with an open front verandah and a rear patio.
There is also transportable workers' accommodation, three machinery sheds, workshop, two igloo sheds, and a large four vehicle carport.
A second camp on Clarke Creek has two permanent dongas. There is also a steel set of cattle yards with a six way draft, crush, calf cradle and a hay shed.
Some plant and equipment will be offered to the buyer at an agreed value.
Moranna was originally part of Yatton Station.
The property was drawn by Mr Moran as a brigalow block with development work beginning in the 1970s.
Moranna will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Rockhampton on June 8.
Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural Rockhampton.
