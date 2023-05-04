Blue chip Coventry country hits the market

THE Coventry family is set to divest of two of its significant New England properties.
Located near Bundarra about 65km north west of Armidale, Laura and Glanmire stations are being marketed by Ray White Rural through an expressions of interest sales process that closes on June 9.
The properties is situated about 4km apart and are being presented as a large scale aggregation or stand alone enterprises.
Held by the Coventry family since the mid-1980s the historic Laura Station is recognised as one of the New England's blue chip, signature properties.
Originally selected by William Smith in 1837, Laura comprises of 2573 hectares (6358 acres) on 18 freehold titles.
The Coventry family has significantly increased to productivity of the gently undulating, open arable country through a pasture improvement and fertiliser program, enabling a carrying capacity of about 23,000 dry sheep equivalents.
Laura is described as being sensibly cleared with a well balanced blend of soil types with excellent water.
Improvements include the stately four bedrooms, two bathroom homestead, the original three bedroom colonial homestead, cottage, Weean cattle yards, machinery shed, eight stand shearing shed, and two sets of sheep yards.
Currently managed with Laura, Glanmire Station comprises of 2237ha (5528 acres).
The gently undulating freehold country has benefited from the regular application of superphosphate.
Equally capable of turning off heavy weight weaners or backgrounding, Glanmire is backed by excellent working infrastructure, including steel Wean design cattle yards, cottage, shearing shed, and sheep yards.
The Gwydir River forms a sizeable portion of the boundary, while Two Mile Creek transects the open, well grassed paddocks, which still offer plenty of shelter for livestock.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on June 9.
Agents: Andrew Starr, 0428 792, or Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Ray White Rural NSW.
