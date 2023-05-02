Picturesque Dunheath delivers picturesque grazing lifestyle

DUNHEATH is 80 hectares (198 acres) of picturesque grazing land located 10 minutes from Wellcamp Airport and 20 minutes from Toowoomba.
The lifestyle property features a spacious country homestead with glorious views over Toowoomba, including the city lights at night.
The quality designed three bedroom home has a favourable north easterly aspect.
The air conditioned and gas heated home has a Tasmanian oak kitchen, nine foot ceilings and new floating floors throughout.
The is also a screen entertainment area overlooking a solar heated saltwater pool and a three car garage with a workshop area.
The property also features a massive 43x15m shed and an enclosed 32x15m drive-through shed with a gravel hardstand. There is also a 16x7.5m machinery shed.
The fertile dark to chocolate soils are established with improved pastures.
The property is divided into 17 paddocks. There is a central laneway and 80 head capacity steel cattle yards.
Dunheath has a bore, which supplies water to each of the paddocks. There is also a windmill with potable water.
Dunheath will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on May 26.
Contact James Arthur, 0438 347 330, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural, Millmerran.
