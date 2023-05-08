Infrastructure perfect for farming, accommodation ideal for a young family

WIAMEA is a well located 205 hectare (506 acre) farming property with excellent infrastructure and accommodation that is ideal property for a young family and educating children.
Located on Blaxland Irvingdale Road, 8km from Dalby and 81km from Toowoomba, the Queensland Darling Downs property features 198ha of prime agricultural land with rich chocolate soils well suited to grain production.
The property features a well thought out 6ha homestead complex with established trees, bitumen, and gravel road ways and privacy for the three separate dwellings.
The spacious three bedroom, two bathroom traditional style Queenslander homestead has an open plan kitchen with black granite bench tops and high ceilings throughout.
Designed with an easterly aspect, the 2005-built homestead with a screened east facing verandah is designed for practical family living and also has a large office, suitable for use as a fourth bedroom.
The main homestead also has an entertainment area with a pot belly stove, a six bay car shed, and a dog run or chook pen.
The with fully is a comfortable family home set in an established neat and tidy garden that offers a great place to live.
The second home has three bedrooms and is described as being ideal for a managers' residence or a rental home. The air conditioned home set in a garden with established trees has a north facing covered patio and a four bay lock up shed with entertaining area.
There is also furnished donga style accommodation with two bedrooms and a separate unit with a kitchen and bathroom positioned under an 18x8m shed structure.
Water is supplied from an extensive interconnected tank infrastructure and a dam.
There are also sheds, a workshop with a diesel generator for ancillary power, two 40 foot containers with a covered area, and a 150 tonne grain silo.
Wiamea will be auctioned by Ray White Rural on June 9. The property is being sold to finalise a deceased estate.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, David Felsch, 0488 993 931, Ray White Rural.
