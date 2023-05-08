Farm Online
Home/Property

Infrastructure perfect for farming, accommodation ideal for a young family

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 9 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

WIAMEA is a well located 205 hectare (506 acre) farming property with excellent infrastructure and accommodation that is ideal property for a young family and educating children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.