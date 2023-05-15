Reliable cattle country in a high rainfall zone

OLIVIA Park is a productive 422 hectare (1042 acre) Northern Rivers grazing property.
Recognised as a reliable breeder country in a high rainfall zone, the property has a very accessible flat to gently undulating topography.
Olivia Park is located north west of Casino, NSW, and is described as being well suited to either a commercial or stud cattle enterprise.
The property is well fenced into eight paddocks and has been cell grazed.
There is currently a good body of feed with pastures comprising of a good balance of native and introduced tropical species.
Olivia Park is currently used to run recipient females for an embryo transplant program.
The solid timber cattle processing facility is equipped with power.
Water infrastructure includes two bores, two wells, seven dams and access to Dyraaba Creek. There is water in each of the paddocks.
The large, four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with an open fireplace features has ample space with the living areas flowing on from the kitchen and dining area. The homestead also has an outdoor entertaining area.
There is new steel shed is situated near the homestead that would accommodate a workshop.
Contact Andrew Summerville, 0429 620 362, or Josh Sawtell, 0499 244 919, Ray White Rural, Casino.
