Reliable Rosevale remains on the market

By Mark Phelps
Updated May 10 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:30pm
Renowned 39,077 hectare property Rosevale Station remains on the market after being put to auction. Picture - supplied
RENOWNED 39,077 hectare (96,561 acre) property Rosevale Station remains on the market after being put to auction.

