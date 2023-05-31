THE ANXIOUS wait for prices continues for many dairy farmers with just three of the sectors' major processors releasing prices as yet prior to tomorrow's mandatory price release date.
As part of the dairy industry's mandatory code of conduct all processors must release their opening prices by 5pm on June 1.
Thus far only key players in the northern dairy sector Norco and Lactalis, together with Victorian-focused Bulla have nominated prices with high-profile businesses such as Saputo and Fonterra yet to go public with their offers.
READ MORE:
Norco, based in the heart of the NSW dairy industry at Lismore, delivered an offer today trumping Lactalis in the bid to woo NSW and Queensland producers.
Its offer was 88 cents a litre, a cent a litre higher than its 2022 opening price.
In contrast French-owned Lactalis has come out with an offer of 82c/l, down 5c/l on its previous estimates, in a move that angered northern dairy farmers.
Norco chief executive Michael Hampson said he was pleased his co-operative was able to buck the trend of lower prices than last year.
"Within our means, Norco is constantly looking at how we can add value to our farmer members," he said.
"As Australia's last operating dairy co-operative, we also feel we have a responsibility to think longer term about how our actions can better support the Australian dairy industry as a whole."
"Leading on milk price is just one of the ways we can help to safeguard the future of the dairy industry, for all dairy farmers in our region and across Australia."
The opening price focus will now switch south over the next 24 hours, with the major processors in Australia's largest dairy state, Victoria, set to make their announcements.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.