Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Elders share price lifts after Mark Allison agrees to stay as boss

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders managing director, Mark Allison. Photo: Andrew Marshall.
Elders managing director, Mark Allison. Photo: Andrew Marshall.

High profile Elders' managing director, Mark Allison, is postponing his exit from the big agribusiness after agreeing to a pay rise to $1.5 million a year, plus ongoing incentives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.