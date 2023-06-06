Farm Online
Home/Politics

PETA founder bequeaths slice of buttock to Albanese in mulesing protest

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 7 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE founder of PETA has bequeathed a slice of her buttock to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in her will, to protest mulesing in the Australia wool industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.