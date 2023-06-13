Farm Online
Productivity Commission says Future Drought Fund failing at resilience

By Jamieson Murphy
June 14 2023 - 6:30am
The FDF needs to re-focus if it is to create long term resilience. Picture by Penelope Arthur
The FDF needs to re-focus if it is to create long term resilience. Picture by Penelope Arthur

The $5-billion Future Drought Fund is failing to create drought resilience within farming communities unless several changes made, the government's independent economic adviser has warned.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter

