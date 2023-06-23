Farm Online
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Peter Mailler says Australia is in need of a better drought policy

By Peter Mailler
June 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I would argue we need a broader extreme weather policy, but a drought policy would be a good start," Peter Mailler says. Picture by Peter Hardin
"I would argue we need a broader extreme weather policy, but a drought policy would be a good start," Peter Mailler says. Picture by Peter Hardin

The hot talk this week is about El Nino forming in the Pacific Ocean. The Australian forecasters are a little more circumspect than the US team, but it is hardly new news that 2023 won't look like 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.