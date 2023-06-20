How does a crane for $5600 or a classic car for $6800 sound?
With some belt tightening happening due to a looming threat of El Nino and rising cost of living, there are some value lots to be found at clearing sales across the nation at the moment, as auctions slow down for the traditional time of year wind down.
Queensland-based agent Matthew Beard, Emerald Auction Centre, said it was a good time to be buying second-hand machinery.
"If you look at the whole second-hand machinery market, it has definitely softened over the past six to eight months," he said.
SAL Kimba, South Australia, branch manager Bronte Kenchington said at the moment there's "guarded interest" from second-hand buyers.
"Interest rates are certainly not helping," he said.
Mr Kenchington said items like tractors were generally still selling relatively well at clearing sales, but motor vehicle values had come off on the back of improved supply.
"Machinery is still hard to come by and if you buy new, you've still got time lags so second-hand machinery is still holding its own," he said.
"When people are getting new machines, their trade-ins are being sold relatively quickly. Five years ago, machinery dealers didn't want trade-ins but now dealers know they can move tractors and headers pretty quickly."
NSW-based stock, station and real estate agent Jack Rix said a multi-vendor sale recently held at Forbes was a success, although machinery prices had come off their previous extreme highs.
"We had a lot of hay sell exceptionally well," he said.
"We also had a lot of big cattle and sheep feeders that sold well.
"Machinery sales have come off the extreme highs of last year, and the year before, and I'd say they're now back to reality."
ACM Agri Commercial Manager Marketplaces Peter Gatti said the clearing sales market now was heading into the traditional quieter months through winter.
Here are the results some recent sales in various states:
Victoria
Retiree Brian Hamilton held a sale to clear up some "excess" gear at his Mildura property through AuctionsPlus and Nutrien last week, with more than 150 lots of vintage tractors, vehicles and parts, stationary engines, workshop and sundries going under the hammer.
Mr Hamilton said while some items were passed in during the sale, most were sold later on, with only a few lots left.
"I think the sale was fair on both sides (for buyer and seller)," he said.
"Since the sale was online it attracted interest from everywhere, including Queensland, SA and NSW."
Mr Hamilton said some of his tractors were "just scrap" and made between $2000 and $3000.
A 1969-built Steelweld crane with 300 Cummins motor, showing 47,021 miles, 15t capacity, approximate 60' triple stage boom, in good working condition and with long lifting chains made $5600.
Making $6800 was a1938 Morris two door restored tourer, Type M8.
South Australia
Mr Kenchington said a surplus machinery and sundries sale held on behalf of Rayson Ag at Kimba on Friday started off slow but ended up a solid auction.
"We had quite a few lots sell afterwards," he said.
The big ticket item at the sale was a LiuGong CL G842 wheel loader, 2009, 1684 hours and in excellent condition that made $102,500.
"The loader made very good money but it was also a good machine," Mr Kenchington said.
Older tractors for sale included a John Deere 6030, with 7691 hours, that made $20,000, and a Case 2290, 6664 hours, that made $5000.
Mr Kenchington said Victorian bidders added strength to the sale, with lots also going to Qld.
Queensland
Emerald Auction Centre agent Matthew Beard said their multi-vendor, online only sale held this past week produced a solid result.
With a massive 954 lots, the sale attracted widespread interest.
"Items sold to Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia; virtually every state except Tasmania," he said.
The auction centre holds six auctions a year.
Big ticket items from this past week's sale included a 50th anniversary edition 2019 Kenworth T659 6x4 prime mover that made $325,000 and a 2010 Kenworth T908 6x4 prime mover that made $172,000.
But there were also items that could be picked up for a song at $5 including a steel feed-out bin and an old tip truck.
NSW
With dry times starting to bite in some areas, and some river communities not able to make hay this past season due to floods, fodder sales went exceptionally well at the Forbes Livestock Agency EOFY multi-vendor sale last week.
Prime lucerne square bales made as much as $293 a unit.
Big ticket machinery items included a Case IH 180 Puma tractor, 2100 hours, that made $180,000, and a JCB 550-80 telehandler that fetched $66,000.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
