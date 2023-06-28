Farm Online
Home/Beef

Slow but steady start for the UK red meat trade

By Steve Martyn
June 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New access for Australian red meat to the United Kingdom has come at a time when food inflation is running at 19pc in Britain, close to the highest rate in more than 45 years. Picture Kelly Butterworth.
New access for Australian red meat to the United Kingdom has come at a time when food inflation is running at 19pc in Britain, close to the highest rate in more than 45 years. Picture Kelly Butterworth.

There has now been over a month of trading to the United Kingdom market since the June 1 start date for the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement was announced by Prime Minister Albanese.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.